Burnham-On-Sea Golf Range tees up festive fun with Christmas Day opening

Burnham-On-Sea Golf Range is gearing up for one of its busiest periods of the year as families across Somerset look for fun activities to enjoy over the Christmas holidays — with the venue even set to open on Christmas Day.

The popular range, located just outside Burnham-On-Sea, has been preparing for an influx of visitors of all ages and abilities. Staff say they have been planning carefully to ensure a relaxed and welcoming experience throughout the festive season, whatever the weather.

Burnham Golf Range has become a well‑used destination for both seasoned golfers and complete beginners, with many families choosing it as an easy, flexible activity during the school holidays.

One of its key attractions is the Toptracer technology installed in the bays, which tracks each shot in real time and offers games, challenges and performance data. The system is designed to make the range accessible and enjoyable even for those with no golfing experience.

Owner Ben Haines said the decision to open on Christmas Day was driven by demand from families looking for something different to do together.

“Christmas is such a special time, and we know people are always looking for something a little different to do together,” he said. “Opening on Christmas Day gives families the chance to get outside, have some fun, and enjoy quality time — without any pressure or formality.”

The range is expecting a mix of visitors over the coming weeks, including families entertaining children during the school break, friends meeting up over Christmas, and individuals keen to stay active while enjoying some fresh air. With extended opening hours and Christmas Day access, the venue is positioning itself as a go‑to local activity when many other attractions are closed.

With preparations now well underway, the team says it is ready to welcome the community throughout the festive season. Anyone wishing to book can visit www.burnhamgolfrange.co.uk, or simply drop in on the day.