Burnham-On-Sea golfing sisters selected for the Great Britain team at prestigious match

Two Burnham-On-Sea sisters are among eight golfers who have been selected for the Great Britain and Ireland team to compete against the USA in the 43rd Curtis Cup match at Sunningdale.

Sisters Mimi Rhodes, 22, and Patience Rhodes, 20, are members of Burnham & Berrow Golf Club. The duo are the first sisters to compete in the match since 2010.

The biennial encounter is taking place at the renowned Berkshire venue from Friday 30th August to Sunday 1st September, with the GB team bidding to win the famous trophy for the first time since 2016 when the team secured a 11½-8½ victory at Dún Laoghaire in Ireland.

The duo will also be playing for England in several home internationals this month, just weeks after they won a bronze medal at the European Team Championships.

Catriona Matthew, who led Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup victories and has ushered in a new era for GB&I as Captain, said: “I’m really looking forward to the match at Sunningdale. We have selected eight players who we believe provide us the best opportunity of regaining the Curtis Cup against the United States of America on home soil.”

“This role means a lot to me. When I was an amateur golfer, getting in the Curtis Cup side was always the main focus. I was lucky enough to play in it three times.”

“With all my experience as a professional in the Solheim Cup, as a player and captain, I’ve enjoyed the chance to go back to where it all started. I’m really excited about leading the team at Sunningdale.” Read more about the team here.