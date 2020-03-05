An award-winning greengrocer in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to close this summer.

The owners of Gardiner-Whites in Burnham High Street say the shop will close at the end of August.

Richard Gardiner White said on Wednesday evening: “We have had the most amazing two and a half years running Gardiner-Whites but all good things must come to an end.”

“We have decided to move on to a new venture. It’s been a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs but mostly positive.”

He adds: “Jax and I have decided to move on and aim for our new goals, this is all about family time and spending more time with them.”

“We have met some fantastic people along the way and had some great times.”

“We would like to thank you all for your support and ask you continue to support us through the summer as we plan to shut at the end of August, we will announce the closing date nearer the time.”

The shop has won three gold ‘Taste of the West’ awards won since it opened in Burnham. It also won the title ‘Independent Retailer Of The Year’ at the 2019 Somerset Life Awards.

It is currently on sale through Burnham estate agents Laurel and Wylde.