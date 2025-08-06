Community group donates funds to Highbridge War Memorial Trust for repairs

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge have this week presented a kind donation to support the upkeep of a local venue.

Terry Cornelius and Pete Nicholson from the lodge visited Southwell House in Highbridge to present a cheque for £200 to the Highbridge War Memorial Trust.

The donation was gratefully received by Louise Jones, representing the Trust, on Monday (5th August).

The funds will be used to help replace several worn wooden boards at Southwell House, which serves as a community hub and memorial site.

Pete Nicholson, Chair of the Moose Social Committee, said the group is happy to support the venue, adding that Southwell House is a great facility to hire at reasonable rates via their Facebook page.

The Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge continues to support local causes and encourages others to explore and make use of community spaces like Southwell House.

Pictured: Terry Cornelius presenting the cheque to Highbridge War Memorial Trust’s Louise Jones