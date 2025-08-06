15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCommunity group donates funds to Highbridge War Memorial Trust for repairs
News

Community group donates funds to Highbridge War Memorial Trust for repairs

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-on-Sea Moose group donates to Highbridge War Memorial Trust

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge have this week presented a kind donation to support the upkeep of a local venue.

Terry Cornelius and Pete Nicholson from the lodge visited Southwell House in Highbridge to present a cheque for £200 to the Highbridge War Memorial Trust.

The donation was gratefully received by Louise Jones, representing the Trust, on Monday (5th August).

The funds will be used to help replace several worn wooden boards at Southwell House, which serves as a community hub and memorial site.

Pete Nicholson, Chair of the Moose Social Committee, said the group is happy to support the venue, adding that Southwell House is a great facility to hire at reasonable rates via their Facebook page.

The Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge continues to support local causes and encourages others to explore and make use of community spaces like Southwell House.

Pictured: Terry Cornelius presenting the cheque to Highbridge War Memorial Trust’s Louise Jones

Previous article
Burnham petrol station gets new look and expanded shop under new owners
Next article
New nail and beauty salon set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
15.6 ° C
17.4 °
14.5 °
85 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com