A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community group helping people with autism and Aspergers has celebrated its third birthday this week.

Over 30 people gathered at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street where ‘Go Socialize’ marked its anniversary with a special party.

Mayor Cllr Andy Brewer cut a celebraton cake to mark the occasion, watched by the popular club’s members and leaders.

Chairperson Fay Donnellan told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a busy and fun three years for the group. We have grown from four members to 25 now. We are so fortunate to have a great group of leaders and the wonderful support of the Ritz Social Club who have been so helpful and accommodating.”

The Mayor added: “Groups like this do such a great job in our community. It’s really encouraging to see the group growing, and full credit goes to the helpers for all their time in keeping it running. It’s also great to see the support of Paul Hale and the Ritz Club.”

‘Go Socialize’ is open to local people aged over 18 with autism or Asperger’s – it meets each second and fourth Monday from 7pm till 9pm for informal meet-ups, chats and games of darts, plus board games and card games for a small cost of £1 per person.