Burnham-On-Sea group launches search for land to create new community garden

A new community growing project is being launched in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge — and organisers are appealing for landowners to come forward with unused plots that could be transformed into a shared garden space.

The Burnham and Highbridge Green Team has announced plans to create a community garden that would be run by local residents, offering opportunities to grow food, improve wellbeing, and support local food banks.

The group is now seeking unused land, overgrown gardens, or spare plots that could host the project. They say even modest spaces could be suitable if they can be safely accessed and cultivated.

The initiative aims to bring people together to grow fruit, vegetables, and plants in individually managed sections within a shared site. Any surplus produce will be donated to local food pantries, helping to support households across the area.

A spokesperson for the Green Team said the project would offer “a place for people to grow and connect,” adding that the garden would become a social hub as well as a productive one. “We want to build a cultivating community that brings people together and makes good use of land that might otherwise sit unused.”

The Green Team CIO will oversee the initial setup, with the long‑term running of the garden handed over to local volunteers and participating groups. Anyone with land to offer — or who would like to get involved — can contact the team at bandhgreenteam@gmail.com.