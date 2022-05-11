Burnham-On-Sea’s Music for the Memory group is now in its seventh year providing musical activities for local people living with memory loss.

The group has been running at reduced capacity due to restrictions during the Covid pandemic, but is now pleased to announce that there is plenty of room available for new members.

“The benefits of singing are well documented, together with very gentle exercise,” says a spokeswoman.

“Refreshments are provided, and members are welcomed in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.”

“The group meets at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street on alternate Tuesday afternoons, as follows: May 17, May 31. June 14, June 28, July 12, and July 26.”

“Refreshments are provided from 2pm, singing normally starts at 2.30pm, and finishes at approximately 3.30pm.”

New members are welcome to turn up on any of the above dates, there is no need to book. Contact Kevin for further details on 07851 077360