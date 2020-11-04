A Burnham-On-Sea hairdressing salon has completed a deep clean of its premises after a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

Unique Haidressing & Beauty in Burnham’s College Street said on Tuesday: “One of our team members has tested positive for Covid today. If you are a person identified as a risk, then Track and Trace will be in touch with you.”

“As a salon we care about our customers’ health and safety therefore we have already deep cleaned our premises and phoned any clients due in today to give them the opportunity to cancel.”

“All of our staff wear full PPE and follow all guidelines from our National Hair Federation. All procedures have been followed throughout and we look forward to welcoming you to the salon with peace of mind we have followed all advice.”