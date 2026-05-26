Burnham-On-Sea hanging baskets sponsorship scheme launched by council to brighten town

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has launched its 2026 Hanging Basket Sponsorship Scheme, inviting local businesses, community groups and residents to help bring colour to the town centre during the summer months.

The annual scheme funds the popular floral displays that line the streets from late spring through to early autumn, creating a welcoming atmosphere for shoppers, visitors and those passing through the town.

The council says the hanging baskets play an important role in boosting local pride while supporting the wider visitor economy.

Sponsors can purchase a personalised plaque, which will be displayed on the post beneath their chosen basket, and can also opt to be acknowledged on the Town Council’s website.

Contributions help cover the cost of flowers, installation, maintenance and part of the watering throughout the season, ensuring the displays remain vibrant and well cared for.

Those wishing to take part can complete the online order form via the council’s website or collect a printed copy from the Town Council offices at The Old Courthouse, Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 1LE.

The council says it hopes to see strong support again this year as the community comes together to help keep the town looking bright and attractive for the busy summer period.