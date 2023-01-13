Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Park raised over £8,000 for the town’s RNLI during 2022 towards its life-saving work.

Haven raised the money through charity car washes, race nights, a May Day fundraising walk, barbecues and other activities.

In total, the Burnham holiday park raised £8,068.95 for the RNLI in 2022. The first £5,000 went straight to the local RNLI station towards crew training and kit.

Bill Smith from Haven said: “Our partnership with the RNLI is imperative to the daily operating of our parks. The RNLI allows our owners and guests to be able to enjoy the coastlines along our parks safely.”

“Many of the lifeboat charity’s stations are near our parks and we endeavour to support them so that the RNLI can continue doing the great work they do: saving lives at sea.”

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI station costs around £70,000 to run each year.

Steve Hulbert, senior commercial partnerships manager at RNLI, said: “200 years of lifesaving at the RNLI has taught us that every connection matters on our mission to save everyone.”

“Haven’s commitment to our cause has been outstanding in 2022, and fundraising activities at their holiday parks has resulted in much needed record revenues. Our shared values of saving lives at sea and collaborating to create compelling campaigns that carry the RNLI’s key water safety messaging, have been integral to the partnership.”