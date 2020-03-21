Several holiday parks in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean have announced temporary closures following Government advice to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus.

Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Village

Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Village has closed until April 16th. A Haven spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We know how disappointing this will be for those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but every decision we make, we do so ensuring the safety and security of our guests, owners and teams are our number one priority, in the unprecedented time we are in.”

“All guests affected by the closure will be contacted, but we shall prioritise those who are booked to travel within the next seven days.”

“We would like to thank our guests for their patience whilst we work through this as quickly as we can. We would like to apologise to everyone for this disruption and thank our teams both on our parks and centrally for their continued support,” it adds.

Lakeside Holiday Park in Burnham

Lakeside Holiday Park in Burnham is temporarily closed until April 16th. It says: “This will affect those holidaymakers booked to stay between 27th March – 16th April. We’ll be in touch first with guests due to visit between Friday 27th March – 3rd April 2020 and then move forward through arrival dates thereafter. We will discuss the two options available to you which will be moving your booking date or receiving a refund.

“For those of you staying with us during this time your health and that of our staff is paramount in our thoughts. We have therefore had to make the extremely difficult decision to not open any of the facilities on the park, this will include the club, launderette, arcade and play area to reduce contact with the virus as advised. Normal service and facilities will of course resume as soon as we are advised it is safe to do so. We respectfully request that your caravan /lodge is NOT used for self-isolating, these are for recreation and holiday use only. Please continue to follow HM Government guidance and self-isolate at home.”

Warren Farm Holiday Park in Brean

Warren Farm Holiday Park in Brean says: “We have taken the difficult and very sad decision to remain closed until further guidance is issued from Public Health England. We understand this is a huge disappointment to everyone, but believe it is in the best interests of our customers, staff and the local community.”

“We have a responsibility to play our part in not encouraging the spread of this virus and not overloading the NHS in our area. If you have a touring, camping or caravan hire holiday booked with us before the end of April, we will contact you over the next seven days to discuss options for postponing or cancelling your holiday.” “If your holiday is booked for May or beyond, please bear with us. We will be in touch as soon as we know more. Unfortunately at this time we do not know when we will be re-opening. If you have a seasonal or static caravan with us, we ask for your patience. We are liaising with other holiday parks around the country to work out a fair package of compensation once we know how long the season will be shortened by.” Diamond Farm Holiday Park in Brean Diamond Farm in Brean says: “In light of the recent government announcements regarding Coronavirus, we have taken the extremely difficult decision to keep the Touring Site closed until further guidance is issued.” “It is with great regret to have to make this decision, however, we must put the safety and well-being of our guests, staff and local community first. We have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of the virus and also to reduce pressure on the local health services and hospitals.” “We fully understand that this will be disappointing news and we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding in these unprecedented times. If you have a Touring or Camping holiday booked with us in April, we will be in touch shortly to discuss your cancellation or rescheduling options. For those booked in May and later, we will be touch when we have more information.” “If you have a Seasonal Pitch, please be patient. We are currently unsure of when we will be able to reopen, but rest assured we will be offering a fair compensation package for those who have already paid their site fees. Merrybee and Diamond Farm Statics currently remain open, however, we are anticipating closure of these sites soon. We will provide an update early next week.” Pontins Brean Sands Pontins in Brean is temporarily closing. No re-opening date for the resort has been announced, but Pontins says it will be contacting all guests with reservations in the coming days. In a statement, a spokesman for Pontins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Pontins would like to reassure you there has been no outbreak of Coronavirus on our parks, however we have taken the latest government advice and decided to close all parks effective Friday. We will be contacting all guests who have a Pontins booking between now and the end of April, via email in the next two days.” “If you have a holiday booked from May 1st to the end of the year we will be contacting you in the next seven days. You will appreciate how busy our phone lines are and so may we please ask for your patience whilst everyone is responded to. Obviously our first priority is to respond to guests scheduled to arrive in the next seven days.”