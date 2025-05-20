Burnham-On-Sea head shave fundraisers raise £1,000 for charity

Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers Laura Chalmers and Karen Dor-Dahari are celebrating reaching a £1,000 milestone for the Little Princess Trust.

Laura and Karen are proud to announce the successful achievement of reaching £1,000 in support of the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions.

The campaign, which began in January this year, drew support from friends, family, local businesses, and generous members of the wider community.

The £550 target was not only met but surpassed thanks to the incredible generosity and encouragement from supporters.

“Reaching this milestone means so much,” said Karen. “The Little Princess Trust does amazing work in helping children feel confident and supported during some of the hardest times of their lives. I’m so grateful to everyone who donated and helped us get here.”

The funds raised will go directly towards the cost of creating high-quality wigs and supporting vital childhood cancer research — two core aims of the Little Princess Trust.

This was all started by Laura who decided to help support her friend through tough cancer treatment.

Allowing her to cut her hair in March and having promised if the total is met, that she will keep the hair off till her friend’s hair is back.

Karen also donated her hair to the same cause so this money will go to changing some young lives.

To learn more about the Little Princess Trust or to make a donation, see https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk

Readers can support Laura and the Little Princess Trust by making a donation via the link here.