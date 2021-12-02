A Burnham-On-Sea health food shop has this week celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Kyffins Health Foods in Victoria Street has thanked its many loyal customers for their support during its first decade of business.

Owners James and Winnie Lim from Kyffins Health Foods said: “Our thanks go to everyone for their support and kindness over the past ten years. It is an honour and privilege to serve you all over the past decade and we will continue to do so for many more years to come.”

The shop sells a wide range of vegetarian, vegan, gluten/dairy/wheat free food products, plus wine and beer making equipment, sports nutrition products, herbs, seeds and spices, plus vitamin supplements and remedies.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman added: “We congratulate James and Winnie on their first ten successful years of business. Kyffins is among Burnham’s great range of wonderful independent shops and businesses and we wish them every success for the future.”

Pictured: Kyffins Health Foods’ James, Winnie, Patrick, and Thomas Lim