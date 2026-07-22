Burnham-On-Sea heritage exhibition this Saturday will showcase unique local history items

A unique celebration of Burnham-On-Sea’s rich past will take place this Saturday (25th July) when Burnham Heritage Group hosts a special one‑day history exhibition in the town.

The event will be held from 11am to 4pm at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road, where visitors will be able to explore a wide range of displays, photographs and artefacts charting the area’s story through the decades.

Organisers say the exhibition will bring together local memories, postal heritage items, historic coins and objects from down the ages, offering a rare chance to see many pieces not usually on public display.

A dedicated section will also focus on Burnham and Highbridge’s former maritime radio station, once a key part of the town’s coastal identity, with images and information tracing its role in communication and safety at sea.

Members of the Heritage Group say the exhibition aims to appeal to all ages, from long‑time residents to newcomers keen to learn more about the town’s past.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day, adding to the relaxed, drop‑in atmosphere.