Burnham-On-Sea heritage group unveils new leaflet on notable local figures

A new Burnham and Highbridge history leaflet has been published featuring notable local figures from over the decades.

It’s the latest in a series of leaflets from Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group that aim to encourage residents to step back in time and learn more about local history.

The free leaflet is available from Superchips in the High Street and Burnham Tourist Information Centre.

Organiser Ann Popham says the new leaflet features notable locals including Pansy Dyer, Neville Jones, Norman Butt, Bill Puddy, Pat Pusill, Joyce Dunbavan, Ken Hindle and others.

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has published the leaflets with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

