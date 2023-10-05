A new Burnham and Highbridge history leaflet has been published featuring scenes from seaside and beach activities from over the decades.

It’s the latest in a series of history leaflets from Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group that aim to encourage residents to step back in time and see how the town used to look.

The free leaflet is available from GW Hurley’s newsagents in Burnham High Street, Burnham Tourist Information Centre, and Trev’s Local in Highbridge.

Organiser Ann Popham says the new leaflet features the Brue estuary, Sailing Club, yachting regatta, dredgers, seafront, Marine Lake boating pool, slipway, lifeboats and hovercraft, lighthouses and beach. It also features several scenes of Highbridge Wharf and the River Brue.

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has published the leaflets with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

