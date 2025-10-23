Burnham-On-Sea town centre convenience store goes on the market

A newly refurbished convenience store on Burnham-On-Sea’s high street has been listed for sale this week, just six months after opening.

The Family Shopper store, located in the middle of Burnham town centre, was transformed earlier this year by current owner Vigitharan Eeswarakumaran, who purchased the previously vacant unit in April 2025.

Since then, the property has undergone a full refit. Above the shop are two self-contained apartments. The store is being sold leasehold with an asking price of £175,000.

Mr Eeswarakumaran says: “I have really enjoyed creating this new business on the high street in Burnham-On-Sea. It has been a labour of love setting up the store, fitting it out with quality fixtures and stocking it for the needs of the local community.”

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen personal demands, I have decided to sell the business and provide a fabulous offering to a new operator.”

Christie & Co, the agency handling the sale, describes it as an ‘ideal opportunity’ for either a first-time buyer or a multi-site operator looking to expand.

Matthew McFarlane, Business Agent – Retail at Christie & Co, added: “This really is a great opportunity for a new-to-industry or multi-site operator to take over a newly established convenience store on a busy high street in the centre of town. With recently fitted equipment throughout, this presents as a lucrative opening.”

The agent adds that shop sales are circa £8,800 per week and the apartments are generating £14,100 per annum. More details can be found here: Christie & Co website.