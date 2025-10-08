Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge clothing bank marks two years of helping the community

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Clothing Bank is celebrating its second anniversary this week, marking two years of providing free clothing to local residents in need.

Run in partnership with the Salvation Army, the initiative has grown steadily since its launch, now supporting between 40 to 80 people every week.

Held every Wednesday from 10am to 12.30pm at Methodist Church in Burnham’s College Street, the clothing bank operates as a welcoming, inclusive space that is open to all, regardless of ability or circumstance.

Organisers say the project is not only helping individuals and families access essential clothing, but also playing a vital role in reducing waste by saving hundreds of garments from landfill. “It’s a win-win for the community and the environment,” says co-founder Kim Chatwin.

The team is now working to raise the profile of the clothing bank, encouraging more people to make use of the service and to donate items. On Wednesday morning, 25 bags of clothing were dropped off, showing the community support is going strong.

“We’re more than just a clothing bank,” added co-founder Emily Beaven. “We’re a community clothing exchange, a place where people can give back and receive help without judgment. It’s completely free and open to everyone.”

Donations of clean, wearable clothing are always welcome. For more information, visit the Salvation Army centre or drop by during Wednesday opening hours.

The clothing bank has proven popular since its launch in October 2023.