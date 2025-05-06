Burnham-On-Sea hobby and modelling shop unveils new activity sessions

A popular new hobby supplies and modelling shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is expanding with in-store activity sessions.

Owner Craig Luck opened Crusader Games in Regent Street at the end of 2024, as we reported here, and since that it has attracted a wide range of customers.

“We are super excited to be seeing customers as far out as Bristol now. It shows just how far and wide the word has travelled about us,” says Craig.

“We’ve been told on multiple occasions that we actually have the best stock of Warhammer in the entire region!”

“We are now holding our in-store events: our airbrushing lessons – which we are running a couple of times a month – are proving to be very popular.”

“We offer a beginner lesson for those who have never held an airbrush and want to learn the nuts and bolts, and we also offer an Intermediate lesson – rolling up the sleeves on colour theory, blending and troubleshooting. Each lesson runs 2 hours and costs £40 a head.”

“In addition, we also run bookable demo days for Warhammer and, coming soon, Pokémon, the trading card game.”