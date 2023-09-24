Burnham-On-Sea Hockey Club is looking for new ladies to join its successful team.

Burnham Hockey club has been running for over 40 years and plays on the astro pitches at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

“We are a friendly local club that caters for all levels of ability and skill,” says a spokesperson. “We welcome ladies of all abilities from 14 upwards.”

“We have lots of ladies have joined us who haven’t picked up a hockey stick since their school days.”

“For those who just want to come to Monday night training or play the occasional match, then we are a friendly informal club and would love to welcome you.”

To express an interest, call 07805 388118.