Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Park is to hold a recruitment day this Saturday (January 28th) when scores of seasonal job opportunities will be available.

Taking place from 10am until 3pm at the holiday park in Burnham’s Marine Drive, the event will offer local people a chance to find out more about seasonal jobs.

“Roles available include accommodation cleaning; bar and restaurant team roles; a commis chef; reception/guest experience team; shop teams and more,” says a spokeswoman.

“All the jobs on offer are online at www.havencareers.co.uk for those who would like to apply beforehand or come along on the day with a copy of their CV, ready for an interview.”

A spokeswoman says: “Some benefits include: Free use of many of our park facilities; 20% discount to you, family & friends across the Bourne Leisure brands at Haven & Warner Leisure Hotels; 50% Discount off food on Park, including with our partner brands – Burger King, Papa Johns and Cooks Fish & Chips; a fantastic Health, Mind & Money Wellbeing Support Programme; Fantastic Discounts with many national brands and retailers; Reward & Recognition Schemes; 20% Discount in our on-Park shops.”

The holiday park is also holding a fully-funded lifeguard course during the February half term week which gives an accredited NPLQ (National pool lifeguard qualification).