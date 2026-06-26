Burnham-On-Sea holiday park welcomes TV’s Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden for life-saving kits launch

Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Park welcomed Dragon’s Den TV star Deborah Meaden this week as the company marked the completion of a major safety project, installing life‑saving anaphylaxis kits across all 39 Haven sites nationwide.

Anaphylaxis kits are emergency medical stations designed to provide immediate, life-saving treatment for severe allergic reactions. Much like a defibrillator, they are mounted on walls in visible, accessible locations and contain the necessary medication and instructions to stop a life-threatening anaphylactic shock.

The visit highlighted Haven’s new partnership with Kitt Medical, which has been working with the firm to install emergency Anaphylaxis Kitts in the main restaurants of every holiday park.

Each kit contains adrenaline auto‑injectors and clear guidance for staff, forming part of a wider occupational health programme that now includes CPD‑accredited training for more than 840 first aiders.

The rollout follows a £75,000 investment in Kitt Medical by Deborah Meaden on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, supporting the company’s aim to improve emergency allergy response across the UK.

Since launching in 2023, the Anaphylaxis Kitt Service has already been credited with saving more than 30 lives.

During the visit, Haven teams explained how the new equipment complements the company’s existing allergen‑management procedures and ensures that adrenaline auto‑injectors remain in date and are replaced immediately after use.

Staff have received specialist training as well.

Natasha’s Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, also joined the visit and will now work with Haven to raise awareness of food allergies among staff at both the Burnham-On-Sea park and the company’s wider workforce.

The importance of the new kits has already been demonstrated. At Haven Presthaven, a seven‑month‑old baby suffered a severe allergic reaction while trying solid foods.

The child’s mother later said the quick use of the Kitt Medical device “really helped” and that she was “so grateful to the team.”

Haven’s Chief Operating Officer Peter Blake said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to creating safe and welcoming environments for all guests. He said the partnership will give families “added assurance” that Haven is doing everything possible to protect those with allergies.

Deborah Meaden praised the rollout, saying that with avoidable anaphylaxis deaths still appearing in the news, more must be done to improve preparedness.

She described the deployment of the kits across Haven’s parks as an important step in raising awareness and improving emergency response.

Nadim Ednan‑Laperouse OBE, co‑founder of Natasha’s Foundation, said the charity is excited to work with Haven to help build confidence among children with food allergies and ensure they can fully participate in activities during their holidays.