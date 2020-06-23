Burnham-On-Sea pubs, restaurants, holiday parks, hotels and hairdressers will be able to open from 4th July when social distancing rules will be eased across England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today announced the next phase of the lockdown easing, saying that from 4th July the two metre rule is to be relaxed to “one metre plus” where 2m is not possible.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open both indoors and outdoors if they put in place safety guidelines, including table service online.

Other businesses allowed to reopen will be:

Hotels, bed and breakfasts, campsites and caravan parks

Hair salons and barbers but with visors worn

Playgrounds, museums, galleries, theme parks, outdoor gyms and arcades, libraries, social clubs and community centres

However, businesses not yet able to re-open will be nightclubs, spas, indoor soft play areas, bowling alleys, water parks, indoor gyms, nail bars, swimming pools and water parks.

Boris Johnson said in a speech in the House of Commons: “We can now go further and safely ease the lockdown in England.”

“At every stage, caution will remain our watch word. Each step will be conditional and reversible.”

Mr Johnson added that meet-ups will not always have to be with the same household – but that only one household can meet one other at any time.

He added: “We cannot lift all the restrictions at once. The fewer social contacts you have the safer you will be.”