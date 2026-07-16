Burnham-On-Sea home care agency named among South West’s Top 20 providers

A Burnham-On-Sea home care agency is this week celebrating national recognition after being named one of the Top 20 home care providers in South West England for 2026.

Neighbourhood Care received the accolade from leading review website homecare.co.uk, which bases its annual awards on independent feedback from people receiving care and their families.

The honour places Neighbourhood Care among the highest-rated of more than 360 home care providers across the region, and over 13,000 nationwide.

The award highlights the agency’s commitment to person‑centred care, helping people maintain independence, dignity and quality of life in their own homes.

With demand for home care continuing to rise – driven by an ageing population and increasing numbers of people living with long-term conditions – the role of trusted, high-quality providers has become ever more important. Home care services support older people, those with disabilities and individuals with complex health needs, offering help with daily tasks, medication, meal preparation and companionship.

Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager at homecare.co.uk, praised the agency’s achievement, saying high-quality home care “plays a vital role in enabling people to remain independent and continue living in their own homes for as long as possible.” She congratulated Neighbourhood Care on being recognised among the South West’s best for 2026.

Deputy Manager Fran Drew said receiving the award for a second consecutive year was “a proud moment” for the whole team. She added that the recognition reflects the “passion, dedication and teamwork” behind the service, thanking staff, customers and families for their trust and support.

Co-owner Barbara Kaczorowska said the award comes as Neighbourhood Care marks its 15th anniversary. She said the double recognition demonstrates the “consistency and stability” at the heart of the organisation, adding that the team remains focused on delivering safe, reliable and high-quality care for every person they support.

Neighbourhood Care says it will continue developing its service to ensure it remains a provider of choice for those needing care at home. See the full award list here.