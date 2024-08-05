17 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 06, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea summer flower show to be held this Saturday
News

Burnham-On-Sea summer flower show to be held this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show is set to be held on Saturday (August 10th).

Hundreds of flowers and other entries, including photos and crafts, will go on display at the traditional show at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road.

The event will be open to all between 1.30pm-4.00pm with admission free.

There are scores of classes to enter covering flowers, vegetables, crafts and photography. Entry forms are available from the show secretary David Bryant on 01278 788058.

Previous article
National Gallery’s Art Road Trip is heading to Burnham-On-Sea this autumn
Next article
Broken-down lorry on M5 caused six miles of queues and 90-minute delays through Somerset

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
17 ° C
18.5 °
15.4 °
93 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com