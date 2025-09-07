Burnham hospital group voices new concern over NHS proposals to change services

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital have issued a new position statement, speaking out against controversial plans for potential changes to the services offered at the town’s hospital.

The Friends’ Committee & Trustees say while they welcome change and improvements, they are concerned at the two sets of contentious plans from the NHS Trust for the hospital in Love Lane.

The first proposal is to replace the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) offered by the Hospital with a new service provided by Symphony Healthcare from their Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre Love Lane practice.

The group says: “Our position is to oppose this move until we can be assured that the new accommodation is suitable and that patients will receive a better service than they do now. In addition, we expect to see confirmation of additional clinics at the Hospital.”

The second NHS proposal to close inpatient beds and replace them with additional outpatient clinics is also a concern, says the group.

“Our position is that no beds should be lost until there is confirmed local provision for the patients who would traditionally be housed in community hospitals. Furthermore, that in those circumstances we should retain a unit of 8 beds until the system has been fully tried and tested. Additionally, no beds should be lost until we have confirmation of what additional clinics will come to Burnham Hospital and when.”

The group’s stance is outlined in a new ‘position statement’ document on the proposals, in which the Friends of Burnham Hospital says: “For some time, we have been aware of potential changes to services offered from Burnham Hospital. In its over 100-year history Burnham Hospital has seen many changes.”

“We recognise that this process of change must continue if the hospital is to continue to offer the best possible service to the local population. We welcome and support change that will underpin these services. Whilst the plans continue to change and evolve, we are aware of two areas that we believe are of concern.”

Proposal to replace the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) offered by Burnham Hospital with a new service provided by Symphony Healthcare from their Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre Love Lane practice:

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital says: “This, we are advised, is to provide a more robust service. The current provision is operated as an outreach service from Bridgwater Hospital. If Bridgwater is under pressure, for example from staff absence, then staff allocated to Burnham are relocated to Bridgwater Hospital, forcing the closure of Burnham MIU.”

“The new proposal is to replace this provision with a new service from the Medical Centre, a new member of clinical staff will be recruited, there is no evidence to support what cover will be provided during periods of leave/sickness for this member of staff, albeit we are lead to believe that there is surplus space and staff to house the service at the Medical Centre.

“Burnham Hospital has purpose designed accommodation to operate an MIU out of the Outpatients Department with reception facilities, waiting area and two treatment rooms. We informally understand that staff members at the Medical Centre and at the Hospital are opposed to the plans. We further understand that the plan, initially proposed to start in the early spring 2025 has now been deferred until December. We have no confirmation of what additional outpatient clinics will be assigned to Burnham Hospital to utilise the space released by the closure of MIU.”

“Our position is to oppose this move until we can be assured that the new accommodation is suitable and that patients will receive a better service than they do now. In addition, we expect to see confirmation of additional clinics at the Hospital.”

2. The proposal to close inpatient beds and replace with additional outpatient clinics.

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital says: “We are advised that on medical grounds inpatient care is not the most appropriate treatment for many patients occupying beds in the community hospitals. These patients should be receiving care at home or in care/nursing homes. If the beds were removed the resulting spaces could be reutilised for more local outpatient clinics. This would have the double benefit of reducing pressure on our major hospitals and providing care nearer to home to avoid travel problems for patients.”

“We have seen no evidence that there is adequate local provision for the type of patient currently occupying the beds. All we are aware of is that there is provision within the county. For example, at the date of this paper there are three patients occupying beds in Burnham Hospital from Wellington – Wellington Community Hospital lost all inpatient beds during Covid and is now a test case for the proposed changes.

“Burnham Hospital has an excellent record of providing structured support, and care to inpatients which enables them to recover and return home to live independently. It does not act as a ‘convalescent home’ a term which has rather dismissively been applied.

“Burnham currently has 16 inpatient beds with the potential to take 20 if necessary. We understand that for both clinical and health and safety reasons support for in beds is calculated in units of 8. It should also be noted that we are advised that there is sufficient space available currently at Burnham Hospital, without losing any beds, to ‘trial’ clinics.”

“We have seen no evidence that senior clinicians support the move to distributed outpatient clinics and certainly no confirmed details of which clinics might come to Burnham. Our position is that no beds should be lost until there is confirmed local provision for the patients who would traditionally be housed in community hospitals. Furthermore, that in those circumstances we should retain a unit of 8 beds until the system has been fully tried and tested. Additionally, no beds should be lost until we have confirmation of what additional clinics will come to Burnham Hospital and when.“