Generous customers at Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel have given a financial boost to the town’s Foodbank this week.

The hotel’s staff and customers have raised a bumper total of £1,000 and presented it to Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank this week.

The Victoria Hotel’s Mandy Pike says: “We are delighted to be supporting the Foodbank. The money was raised from several recent raffles and the sale of Christmas tree baubles over the holidays.”

“We wanted to help after reading that the local Foodbank is in need of help.”

The Foodbank’s Maxine Bashford says: “We are hugely grateful for this kind donation, which will enable us to help local people in need with food supplies.”

As we reported, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Foodbank is seeing soaring demand for its service as the cost-of-living crisis hits some local residents.

Pictured: The Victoria Hotel’s Mandy Pike, Gary Steven and the Foodbank’s Nick and Maxine Bashford