Thu Sep 26, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns to Baptist Church on Friday

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns on Friday (September 27th) with a busy line-up of stalls.

Over a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls expected at Burnham Independent Market:

The traders this month are:-
* Bizzy Lizzy Cakes
* Crafted with Pride
* My Farmhouse pantry
* Times past Cheese
* Oven to you
* Wife and I Sausage Co
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Nellies Nauti bits
* Nutt Tree Farm
* Sam’s Fudge
* Westcroft Farm shop
* Amy’s wax Cottage
* All things Resin & Jewellery
