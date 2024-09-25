Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns to Baptist Church on Friday

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns on Friday (September 27th) with a busy line-up of stalls.

Over a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls expected at Burnham Independent Market: