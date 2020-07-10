An Indian takeaway in Burnham-On-Sea has re-opened after shutting as a safety precaution due to concerns that its delivery driver had been in the Lighthouse Pub last weekend where a customer tested positive for Coronavirus.

Saagar in Abingdon Street pro-actively closed last Monday to protect customers while its staff were tested for Covid-19.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the takeaway’s owner Sultan Ahmed, pictured, said: “Our delivery driver and all our staff have come back with negative test results.”

“They have been given the ‘all clear’ and so we have re-opened afterf being closed for four days as a precaution. We anted to do the right thing to keep everyone safe.”

“Our staff will be tested again next week just to make certain that everyone is safe.”

The takeaway has social distancing, sanitiser and other measures in place to keep customers and staff safe. It is open 5pm-10pm Monday to Sunday.

The takeaway closed at the same time as The Ligthouse pub and Vape Escape after a customer who had visited them had a positive test result.