Burnham-On-Sea has this week been named as one of the UK’s top five most ‘coach-friendly’ travel destinations at a national awards ceremony.

The town was a runner-up for the award at the 2020/21 British Coach Tourism Awards, held on Wednesday night (September 22nd) in Birmingham.

Burnham-On-Sea was a finalist for the title of the UK’s ‘most coach-friendly destination’ award which was won by Wells. Runners up were Burnham, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Tourism; Otley; and Southport.

Over 400 tourism representatives from across the UK attended the awards ceremony at the National Motorcycle Museum, which was overseen by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Champion Chris Hollins.

Burnham was represented by town councillor Andy Brewer and Burnham Chamber of Trade members.

It comes amid an ongoing project, led by Burnham-On-Sea Chamber Of Trade, to encourage coach firms to bring visitors into the town centre, boosting the economy.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are really pleased that Burnham is one of the top coach-friendly destinations in the UK and are delighted to have been given this recognition for all the work carried out by the Chamber of Trade and supporters of this project.”

“We thank the businesses, groups, and local councils who continue to support the ongoing work to bring coaches into Burnham. Several new contacts were again made with coach and travel companies at this week’s awards which will help to encourage even more coach visitors here.”

The project is supported by local businesses, the Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council.