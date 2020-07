Burnham-On-Sea is set to experience one of its hottest days of the year today (Friday) say forecasters.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts temperatures will reach 28°C (82.4°F) between mid-day and 3pm.

But the hot spell will be short-lived with cooler conditions forecast for the weekend in Burnham as temperatures reach a high of 19°C (66.2°F).

Local beaches were busy on Wednesday with people enjoyed the warm conditions, as pictured here.