Over 500 people have signed a petition calling for a permanent barrier to be introduced on Burnham-On-Sea jetty in an attempt to increase safety following a spate of safety scares.

Dean Adams has set up the online petition after we reported here on a series of three incidents where people had gone into difficulty in the sea water off the end of the jetty, including a father and daughter who were struggling.

A photographer videoed the moment a boy was saved from water next to Burnham jetty last month which prompted Sedgemoor District Council to reintroduce a jetty warden earlier than originally planned.

Dean told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the death of four-year-old Dylan Cecil in August 2012, when he drowned after falling into the sea from the jetty, has led to him pushing for more safety improvements.

Dean said: “The death of Dylan Cecil was a terrible tragedy and I am keen to do all I can to avoid it happening again.”

“A barrier may not work, but a bigger deterrent than the signs on the floor which people walk over.”

Dean had a virtual meeting with MP James Heappey on Friday afternoon (June 19th) where he discussed the petition.

He says: “The chat with Mr Heappey went well. We spoke about why I’m so passionate about making a change and he agreed that something needs to be done but both of us weren’t sure what can be done.”

“He is also arranging for local Sedgemoor councillors to get in contact with me to discuss how and if anything can be done.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com invited Sedgemoor District Council to comment and spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “We would urge all visitors to the jetty to take heed of the many warning signs and take advice from the beach staff.”