The owner of a Burnham-On-Sea jewellery shop says she is “gutted” after a thief stole hundreds of pounds worth of rings from the store on Friday afternoon (June 26th).

Kirstie Cooper, pictured, who runs Antony James in Burnham High Street, says a man entered the shop and stole several gold rings worth over £400 from a display cabinet.

“I’m totally gutted this has happened,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “The man entered the shop and forced his way into a display cabinet to take Clogau Welsh gold rings worth over £400. He cycled away on a bicycle along the High Street to the seafront.”

“Our trade is already down because of the lockdown and pedestrianisation so this is a real blow, coming at the worst time.”

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to reports of a theft at a jewellery store in High Street, Burnham.”

“It is believed to have happened at approximately 2.20pm. Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are continuing.”

“Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220140175.”

Meanwhile, the shop is planning to extend its opening hours on Mondays and Tuesdays from this coming week when it will open from 8.30am-5.30pm (instead of 9am-5pm as normal). “This will give a little extra time at the beginning and end of the day for some of our lovely loyal customers with mobility issues to park outside the shop before the temporary pedestrianisation comes into place.”