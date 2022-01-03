Burnham-On-Sea Minis / Junior Rugby Club are celebrating after securing a new shirt sponsor for the next three seasons.

Burnham Portable Toilet Hire has come forward to give its support to the club.

“The club had been looking to update their current match shirts towards the end of last season,” says club spokesman David Timms.

“This coincided really well with us being approached by Burnham Portable Toilet Hire.”

“Work was undertaken by the committee on a new design shirt, incorporating the company logo, and the results are brilliant.”

“Feedback from the players and spectators has been really positive.”

The Mini / junior rugby club runs most Sundays from September through to May and enquiries can be sent by email to: membershipenquiries.bosrfc@outlook.com

Pictured: (from left to right ) Emma O’Regan (Club Rugby Safe Lead ) Jackie and Steve Richards (Burnham Portable Toilet Hire) and Dave Timms (Mini/Junior Chairman); Jackie and Steve accepting a replica framed shirt in thanks for their sponsorship.