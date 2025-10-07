Burnham-On-Sea karate instructor awarded prestigious 8th Dan after 50 years of training

Burnham-On-Sea’s long-serving karate instructor Rob Smith has been honoured with the prestigious 8th Dan after marking 50 years of dedication to the martial art.

Rob, who leads Griffin Karate Club, received the award in recognition of his decades of commitment to the Wado Ryu style of Karate.

The club, part of the Western Karate Union, recently moved to a new venue at Burnham Community Centre and continues to welcome new members.

Training sessions are held every Monday evening, with juniors from 6–7pm and adults from 7–8pm. The club teaches traditional karate techniques while also promoting fitness and self-defence skills.

A spokesperson for the club says: “Rob’s achievement is a testament to his lifelong dedication to karate and the positive impact he’s had on so many students over the years. We’re incredibly proud of him.”

New members are encouraged to come along and see what the club is all about. The first session is free, and anyone interested can email griffinkarateb.o.s@gmail.com for more information.