Burnham-On-Sea landmarks illuminated with striking night‑time projections

Burnham-On-Sea’s lighthouse, Pavilion and St Andrew’s Church have taken on striking new looks in recent weeks as colourful projected scenes have lit up the town’s best‑known landmarks. Late‑night walkers have been stopped in their tracks after spotting the displays projected on walls and roofs, created by Charlie Phillips, who runs Burnham-based Somerset Projections.

Charlie says he has been experimenting with the light displays as a hobby while testing whether there might be demand for it as a small business.

He has illuminated Burnham Community Centre, the Sailing Club, the Pavilion, the low lighthouse and St Andrew’s Church, each time drawing positive feedback from passers‑by.

One of his most eye‑catching displays came during the football World Cup when he lit up the lighthouse with a Union Jack ahead of an England match.