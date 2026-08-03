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Burnham-On-Sea landmarks illuminated with striking night‑time projections

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea’s lighthouse, Pavilion and St Andrew’s Church have taken on striking new looks in recent weeks as colourful projected scenes have lit up the town’s best‑known landmarks.

Late‑night walkers have been stopped in their tracks after spotting the displays projected on walls and roofs, created by Charlie Phillips, who runs Burnham-based Somerset Projections.

Charlie says he has been experimenting with the light displays as a hobby while testing whether there might be demand for it as a small business.
He has illuminated Burnham Community Centre, the Sailing Club, the Pavilion, the low lighthouse and St Andrew’s Church, each time drawing positive feedback from passers‑by.
One of his most eye‑catching displays came during the football World Cup when he lit up the lighthouse with a Union Jack ahead of an England match.

Charlie says he likes how quickly a building can be decorated with the projections using his Illumibot projection system. 

Halloween and Christmas, he explains, often leave people wrestling with tangled fairy lights, but projection can offer a simpler alternative!

“You can basically plug this system into a power socket outside your house and you’ve got your whole building decorated in less than ten minutes,” he says.

“There are lots of designs and some are animated too.”

Charlie adds that the displays give him a real buzz. Lighting up whole buildings, he says, makes them take on a completely new dimension.

As winter approaches, he is happy for residents to get in touch if they would like their homes illuminated for seasonal events or special occasions.

His Facebook page, Somerset Projections, records his work and Charlie adds that the positive feedback encourages him to keep developing the idea and seeing where it might lead.

Charlie says he plans to next light up Tregunter in Victoria Street on Wednesday August 5th from 10.15pm.

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