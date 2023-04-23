A Burnham-On-Sea business has taken over a vacant premises in the town centre.

Legal specialists James and Co. have moved from the former NatWest bank chambers building nearby after the new owner of that premises recently gained planning consent to redevelop it into flats.

James and Co. has moved into 43 Victoria Street opposite Burnham’s Ritz Cinema. It is also renting 35 Victoria Street.

Director Jim Benton, a director at James and Co., told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been in the NatWest chambers building for 25 years so this is a change for us, but it will very much be business as usual for our customers.”

“Sometimes businesses evolve and adapt and that’s what’s happened here.”

NatWest shut down its Burnham-On-Sea branch in October 2017. The property at the junction of Regent Street and Victoria Street was then sold at an auction in June 2021.

The former NatWest bank building will be turned into six new flats and a shop after the former district council gave final approval to the scheme in February, as we reported here.