Burnham-On-Sea Library hosting school admissions clinic sessions

Is your local child starting school in September 2026? If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the admissions process, you’re not alone, and help is at hand.

Burnham-On-Sea Library is hosting a free School Admissions Clinic designed to support families applying for Reception or Year 7 places via the Somerset website.

At the clinic, you’ll receive friendly guidance through the application process, answers to your questions, and access to helpful resources.

Clinics are scheduled for Thursday 6th November from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Monday 1st December from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

The team can also assist with organising school tours in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, and Berrow, and help you understand catchment areas, key deadlines, and how to make informed choices.

Charlotte Bradley, Headteacher at Berrow, and Clare Little from Little Learners Preschool, representing The Priory Learning Trust, hosted the first session on Wednesday 15th October.

One parent shared, “Popping in today gave me reassurance and confidence in applying for my child’s school place. We now have tour dates for Burnham Infants, Berrow, and Pawlett which is really useful.”

These sessions are open to all parents and carers. Whether you’re applying for primary or secondary school, just drop in—no booking required. Future clinics are scheduled for Thursday 6th November from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Monday 1st December from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.