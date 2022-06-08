Burnham-On-Sea Library has unveiled a new Wellbeing Area for local people to get more information about mental health and other health-related topics.

The new area in the upstairs section of the library in Burnham’s Princess Street offers over 400 health-related books in a comfortable, quiet seating area with free wi-fi.

Paul Impey, Burnham-On-Sea Library & Information Officer, says: “During lockdown I contacted various organisations whose leaflets we had displayed. One was called Sunlight Information, previously Belmont Information Point, who operated out of the Bay Centre.”

He adds:,”They had a collection of books on mental health which they loaned out to the public. It transpired that the two people who managed the organisation had decided that they could not continue after lockdown and so our conversation led to them donating their books to the library.”

“On the back of their donation of around 250 books we gained approval to create a new Wellbeing Area, augmenting and widening the range of topics with existing books from the library.”

“We now have a quiet area upstairs, which is accessible by a lift, with a sofa and chairs where we have around 400 books on a diverse range of topics related to mental health and general wellbeing.”

Topics include anxiety, depression, eating disorders, insomnia, Parkinsons, and quitting smoking and alcohol at the new Burnham-On-Sea Library Wellbeing Area.

Paul adds: “The intention now is to liaise with various other appropriate organisations to see if they can make use of the space for things like drop-in sessions. The NHS are already looking to use this for a service offering health checks.”

A blood pressure monitor is also available to borrow for members by asking at reception.