Burnham-On-Sea Library is encouraging local children to join a reading challenge over the summer.

The library in Burnham’s Princess Street is joining a county-wide initiative calling on children to sign up to read six books this summer and become ‘Wild World Heroes’ as part of a Summer Reading Challenge.

The theme ‘Wild World Heroes’ has been inspired by nature and developed in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF). It encourages 4-11-year olds to borrow and read any six library books over the summer.

As children read library books for the Summer Reading Challenge, they will collect transformation stickers – some with mysterious smells. By adding these stickers to a special fold-out map, young readers will be able to fix environmental problems in each area.

On completion of the challenge, they will receive a medal and certificate for reading all six books.

Wild World Heroes launches in libraries across Somerset Libraries on 10th July and runs until 10th September.

To take part, all families need to do is sign up at their nearest library, where they will be given a bookmark to start their Summer Reading Challenge adventure.

Councillor David Hall, Somerset County Council member responsible for libraries, says: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a fun way for children and young adults to improve their reading ability. I am sure that this year’s theme will make their imaginations go wild.”

“I would encourage all parents to get their children involved if they can, by visiting their local library.”

There’s a whole programme of events and activities planned at Somerset libraries for families over the summer to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge, both in person and online. Go to Summer Reading Challenge or www.somersetlibraries.co.uk to find out more.