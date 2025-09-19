Burnham-On-Sea Library marks World Alzheimer’s Day with special information display

Burnham-On-Sea Library is marking World Alzheimer’s Day this weekend with a dedicated display offering advice, support and resources for those affected by the condition.

The library, located on Princess Street, has set up an informative display in recognition of World Alzheimer’s Day on Sunday, 21st September, featuring a wide selection of free leaflets and advice sheets for visitors to take away.

A library spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have a wide range of leaflets covering the illness and how to support people with the disease. These will remain available in the library even after the display is taken down.”

In addition to the leaflets, the library’s Wellbeing Zone includes a number of books on dementia and Alzheimer’s, offering further insight and guidance for carers, families and those living with the condition.

The display aims to raise awareness and encourage understanding of Alzheimer’s, which affects thousands of people across the UK. Visitors are welcome to drop in and explore the resources throughout the weekend.