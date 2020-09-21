Burnham-On-Sea Library has this week re-opened for book borrowers to come in and browse the shelves.

The library in Burnham’s Princess Street introduced the next phase of its gradual return to ‘normality’ on Monday September 21st.

Library Supervisor Nathan Crook told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a busy start with 26 people browsing the shelves on Monday morning.”

“We have a 15-20 minute limit on browsing and a maximum of 20 people at once, socially distanced, but we are finding that people are not lingering very long.”

“It’s great to be slowly getting back to a kind of gradual normality.”

The library’s opening hours will be changing on October 5th. They will be 10am-5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. And it will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-1pm.

Customers can now browse in addition to returning items, pre-booking, using a computer, order and collect.