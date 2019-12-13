Burnham-On-Sea Library is to hold a children’s Christmas storytime session this Saturday (December 14th) which will be open to all.

The library in Princess Street, Burnham is holding the free event at 11am when all accompanied children will be welcome for a ‘Magical Storytime’.

“One of the popular characters of the hit-film Frozen, Elsa, will be visiting us for a very special storytime session,” said a spokeswoman.

“We would invite to children to come dressed as a Prince or Princess or one of your favourite characters if they would like to.”