A unique event is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea to discuss death, dying and funerals.

‘Grave Talk’ is to be held at Burnham-On-Sea Library with Reverend Sharon Eldergill from St Andrew’s Church.

“Many of us ponder big questions about death, dying and funerals, so having someone to talk to can be invaluable. But how do you start those conversations, and who with?” she says.

“The Church of England has been helping people think about these questions for centuries.”

“Grave Talk is a café space, organised by the local church, where people can talk freely about these big questions; where people of all ages can gather to talk and share their thoughts about death, dying and funerals.”

Reverend Sharon will be running the Grave Talk Cafe in the wellbeing space at Burnham library on Tuesday 8th November at 2pm.

Burnham-On-Sea Library is also taking part in a ‘Death Positive libraries’ initiative, which aims to remove barriers and enable conversations around death, dying and end-of-life planning.

“GraveTalk is a café – so there will be tea and cake! And smiles and laughter too as we explore together,” adds Sharon.

Admission is free, with tickets available now from the library. The event runs for about an hour, and all are welcome.