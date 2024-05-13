14.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea lifeboatman surprises partner with unique marriage proposal
News

Burnham-On-Sea lifeboatman surprises partner with unique marriage proposal

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea lifeboatman has surprised his partner with a unique proposal with the help of his fellow RNLI volunteers.

The couple were walking along Burnham-On-Sea beach on Sunday (May 12th) when a lifeboat appeared on the waves with the crew holding a banner stating: “Marry me, Kelly?”.

Lyndon has been dating his partner for more than 20 years and had spent weeks planning the very special moment with the help of crew.

“Kelly was struggling to read the banner,” he says. “She realised it was for her by which point I was on one knee and asking her the big question! She was, I think, pleasantly surprised.”

As well as the lifeboat crew, Lyndon also tipped off several of his family to ensure the bride-to-be did not suspect anything unusual.

“Her sister and her husband came on the walk with us, just to make it look a bit more natural,” he said.

He adds that both their families are “absolutely delighted”.

Crew member Marc Smith was one of the volunteers holding the banner. “I’ve never seen anything like it in the 14 years I’ve been there — she was quite overwhelmed.”

The crew had been returning from their weekly Sunday morning training with Weston RNLI and the tide was calm, making for perfect conditions.

Pictured: The unique marriage proposal in Burnham on Sunday (Photos Mike Lang / RNLI)

Previous article
Proposed changes to dog walking restrictions on Burnham-On-Sea beach are rejected

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
14.9 ° C
15.9 °
13.7 °
92 %
4.5kmh
100 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com