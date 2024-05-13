Burnham-On-Sea lifeboatman surprises partner with unique marriage proposal

A Burnham-On-Sea lifeboatman has surprised his partner with a unique proposal with the help of his fellow RNLI volunteers.

The couple were walking along Burnham-On-Sea beach on Sunday (May 12th) when a lifeboat appeared on the waves with the crew holding a banner stating: “Marry me, Kelly?”.

Lyndon has been dating his partner for more than 20 years and had spent weeks planning the very special moment with the help of crew.

“Kelly was struggling to read the banner,” he says. “She realised it was for her by which point I was on one knee and asking her the big question! She was, I think, pleasantly surprised.”

As well as the lifeboat crew, Lyndon also tipped off several of his family to ensure the bride-to-be did not suspect anything unusual.

“Her sister and her husband came on the walk with us, just to make it look a bit more natural,” he said.

He adds that both their families are “absolutely delighted”.

Crew member Marc Smith was one of the volunteers holding the banner. “I’ve never seen anything like it in the 14 years I’ve been there — she was quite overwhelmed.”

The crew had been returning from their weekly Sunday morning training with Weston RNLI and the tide was calm, making for perfect conditions.

Pictured: The unique marriage proposal in Burnham on Sunday (Photos Mike Lang / RNLI)