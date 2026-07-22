Burnham-On-Sea lifeboats launched after father and daughter feared in difficulty in sea at Berrow

Burnham-On-Sea’s lifeboat crews were called into action late on Monday night after reports that two swimmers were drifting away from the shore at Berrow beach.

Coastguards paged the RNLI crews at 10.35pm on 20th July, prompting both Burnham lifeboats to launch and head northwards along the beach in fading light and strengthening tides.

A family member had raised the alarm after losing sight of the pair in the water, sparking a multi‑agency response that also included a rescue helicopter.

As the lifeboats made their way towards the scene, the relative managed to make contact with the swimmers, confirming that a father and daughter had safely reached the shore.

With the situation resolved, Milford Haven stood the lifeboats down and the crews returned to the slipway, where shore volunteers carried out the usual wash‑down and recovery before making the boats ready for their next service.

A Burnham Coastguard team assessed the swimmers on the beach and confirmed they were safe and well.

Launch Authority and Helmsman Marc Smith said the incident was a reminder of how deceptive local conditions can be.

He added: “I’d like to remind the general public that despite the hot summer we are having, our sea temperatures are still only around 15–18 degrees and we have some of the fastest and quickest tides in the world here at Burnham, so please be careful and respect the sea.”