Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse and town charity to feature in Channel 5 documentary

An iconic Burnham-On-Sea landmark and life-saving charity will feature on screen next month as part of a new Channel 5 series celebrating the UK’s exciting coastline.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Low lighthouse and the BARB Search & Rescue team are both featured in episode eight of ‘Coastal Adventures’ scheduled for broadcast at 8pm on Tuesday, 2nd September.

Filmed in May with the help of Screen Somerset, the Council’s film office, the episode sees presenter JB Gill, a member of pop band JLS, visit the stunning lighthouse with Somerset Council’s Harbour Master, Captain Jessica Tyson.

Capt Tyson talks JB through the routine checks and maintenance visits to the council-owned structure, which is a navigational aid for the Port of Bridgwater. She also hosts the star on the Council’s pilot boat ‘Sea Sprite’, a purpose built pilot boat to allow safe transfer of the pilots on and off vessels in the pilotage area, escorting and assistance of commercial shipping within the port.

JB also visits BARB Search & Rescue, the independent Burnham-based charity which operates three rescue hovercraft and inshore rescue boats.

Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Economic Development, Planning and Assets, said: “Exposure like this is great for Somerset, it helps raise our profile and lets visitors know that we’re here. In this case it’s also showcasing the work that Somerset Council does in maintaining the coast and its assets, and a fantastic local charity.”

“Film and TV productions spent an estimated £4m in the county’s economy last year, and our Screen Somerset project is helping put Somerset firmly on the map as a place that is open to filming and has a stunning array of locations.”

Standing nine metres tall, the Low Lighthouse dates from 1832 and is a wooden structure with Grade II Heritage listed status. It remains an active navigation aid, owned and maintained by Somerset Council, providing a white flash every seven seconds, plus a directional light through a window at the front.

Capt Tyson MNM, said: “We love to share this beautiful stretch of coast and show all the hidden treasures hidden in plain sight, with one and all. The sea and river are sentinels to the passage of time, providing a link from the past and to the future so sharing it is always a great pleasure.”

Screen Somerset, Somerset Council’s film office, supports and promotes filming in the county in recognition of the economic and wider benefits it can bring.

BARB Search & Rescue was founded in 1992 and is run by a dedicated team of local volunteers.