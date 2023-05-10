Somerset Council has spoken out after a graffiti message was left on one of the legs of Burnham-On-Sea’s iconic beach lighthouse this week.

A message in black marker pen has been left on one of the wooden legs on the north side of the building, pictured below.

A spokeswoman for Somerset Council, which manages the beach, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It is really sad that people feel the need to put graffiti on such an iconic landmark, spoiling its beauty for others.”

She added that the council’s Clean Surroundings team will be removing it “as soon as possible and according to the tides.”