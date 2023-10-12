The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre with 14 stalls this Saturday (October 14th).

The new Burnham Makers Markets, which launched in August, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

They are run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also helped to launch the new monthly Burnham Independent Markets earlier this year.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market line-up:

The line-up for Saturday October 14th includes:

Somerset Natural Soaps..Artisan handmade Natural Soaps & bath & Body Products & CBD products.

M&W Crafts..Woodcraft including handmade wood turned incense smokers

Rachel’s by Rachel Rosemary Bespoke Handmade Stationery…..Handmade cards, gift bags, tags, wedding horse shoes, invitations, place cards

Kaz’s Jewellery…earrings, necklaces, bracelets and suncatchers. small wooden jewellery boxes made by a local pensioner.

Sam’s Fudge Somerset…Homemade fudge & Coconut Ice in a wide variety of flavours including vegan and gluten-free. Also sell pocket money sweets.

Bloom Glass Painting….Hand Painted glassware which includes flute, wine and gin glasses. Coffee and latte cups. Coasters and tea light holders, snack bowls and kids mason drinking jars.

Gifts By Granny….Creations with yarn – Home accessories, specialising in nursery items, crochet & knitting.

Crystals and crochet….Crystal bead circles and crochet bags.

LORITACRAFT….Pyrography chopping boards, keyrings, bookmarks and tealight holders decoupage tealight holders, ducks buckets etc. Felt covered notebooks and pincushions. Crochet cosmetic bags, cushions and blankets.

Marble magic….Hand crafted door plaques, pictures marble tables etc

Creative Designs….Gemstone jewellery handmade gemstone, beads,resin, earrings, necklaces, bracelets,knitted colourfully fingerless gloves ,gloves, doggy coats, hats , children clothes, colourful crazy socks

Community crafting….Home crafted candles in China cups and saucers napkin decoupage onto bottles shells and small household items home made cushions small bags.

Quantocks Forget Me Not….Handmade crystal jewellery, knitted toys and personalised frames.

Jenny’s Arts…Hand Sewn toys, Clothes & Gifts.