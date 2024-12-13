Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns on Saturday for Christmas event

A craft market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday 14th December.
The Makers Market will be held in Methodist church hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.
Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month – we will return in March 2025.”
This month’s stalls include:
• Somerset Natural Soaps
• Lyn,s Embroidery & Resin
• Berry Bakes
• Crafted with Pride
• Community Crafter,s
• Sams Fudge
• Nicky Taylor Glass
• Susan Crichton Wooden toys
• Gifts by Granny
• Resin 8
• Glass Smiles
• Jan Alan Crocheted Animals
• M & W Crafts