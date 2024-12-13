6.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 13, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns on Saturday for Christmas event
News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns on Saturday for Christmas event

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A craft market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday 14th December.

The Makers Market will be held in Methodist church hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month – we will return in March 2025.”

This month’s stalls include: 

• Somerset Natural Soaps

• Lyn,s Embroidery & Resin

• Berry Bakes

• Crafted with Pride

• Community Crafter,s

• Sams Fudge

• Nicky Taylor Glass

• Susan Crichton Wooden toys

• Gifts by Granny

• Resin 8

• Glass Smiles

• Jan Alan Crocheted Animals

• M & W Crafts

